Azio’s typewriter-inspired Compact Bluetooth Keyboard hits $172 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Azio Retro Compact Mechanical Keyboard for $171.80 shipped. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve tracked so far. This unique typewriter-inspired keyboard brings a vintage aesthetic to your workstation with a mix of genuine leather, wood, and polished aluminum. Bluetooth connectivity is also included on top of backlit keys with mechanical switches. A detachable wrist rest completes the package here alongside a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind going with a wired form-factor can bring much of the same typewriter design to their setup with Azio’s Retro USB Mechanical Keyboard for $110 at Amazon. It ditches the Bluetooth and compact design of the lead deal in favor of a wired form-factor with added number pad. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 420 customers.

If you’re looking for more of a PC gaming-tailored peripheral, be sure to check out our guide right here. We’re still tracking a 22% discount on ASUS’ ROG RGB Mechanical Keyboard, which is down to $110. That’s on top of a hands-on look at SteelSeries’s latest peripheral lineup.

Azio Retro Compact Keyboard features:

A classic reborn: design originated by vintage typewriters and crafted with ultramodern features, the Azio Retro Classic is the perfect amalgam of past, present, and future. Genuine leather or wood top plate. Leather reflects taste, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness while emitting a unique charm that inspires. Tactile. Clicky. Backlit: the backlit mechanical keys are tuned to be tactile and “clicky”, reminiscent of vintage typewriters.

