Enjoy ANC with Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 Headphones on sale for $293 (Save 27%)

- Sep. 22nd 2020 9:33 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $293.06 shipped. Down from its usual $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you 27%, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 headphones pair a leather-wrapped design with metal accenting for a premium build. Throw in active noise cancelling to block out ambient sound, as well as 17-hours of playback per charge to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 325 customers. Head below the fold for more.

If you can live without the higher-end design, going with the well-reviewed TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $45 instead. Going this route still allows you to bring home a distraction-free listening experience, but without the leather or more premium audio fidelity. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers rounds out the notable features on this pair alongside up to 40-hour batter life. 

While we’re taking headphones, Sony’s new pair of WH-1000XM4 ANC cans just received the first discount yet at $77 off. Right now, you can score them for $273, marking a rare chance to bring home the brand’s latest headphones for less. Or just get on the AirPods Pro train by taking advantage of this discount to $199 that’s still live.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

