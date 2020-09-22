Save up to 33% on WD USB 3.0 hard drives and more starting at $52

- Sep. 22nd 2020 8:22 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is discounting a selection of Western Digital desktop, internal, and portable hard drives starting at $52. Shipping is free across the board. One highlight is on the WD 12TB My Book Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $209.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $260 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Delivering 12TB of storage to your setup with USB 3.0 connectivity, WD’s My Book is ideal for configuring Time Machine to expanding a media server and much more. It has a desktop form-factor that won’t take up too much space on your workstation. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable WD drive deals include:

If you’re after bringing an SSD into your setup, the latest offerings from WD just saw their first price cuts since being released. The new My Passport Portable SSDs are starting at $108, delivering up to 20% in savings. Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more.

WD 12TB My Book Hard Drive features:

With the 12TB My Book Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD it is easy to back up important files and create system backups using the included WD Backup software for Windows or Time Machine for Mac. In addition to simplifying the backup process for both Windows and Mac computers, this hard drive features 256-bit AES hardware encryption to ensure stored files remain secure. The My Book Desktop drive features a USB 3.0 port for fast data transfers and comes exFAT formatted making it easy to get up and running in no time.

