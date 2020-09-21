WD’s just-released My Passport Portable SSDs fall to new lows from $108

Amazon is currently offering the new Western Digital 1TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Having dropped from $200, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, saves you 15%, and marks a new all-time low. WD’s latest portable SSD was just released at the end of last month and delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to its USB-C connectivity and built-in NVMe drive. Its compact form-factor means it won’t take up too much space on the desk or in your backpack, while also ensuring it can stand up to 6.5-foot drops. My Passport SSD is also shock- as well as vibration-resistant and comes back by a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you bring home the 500GB version of WD’s new portable SSD. Right now, it’ll set you back $108 at Amazon, which is down from the usual $120 going rate and marking a new low, as well. You’re still getting the same 1,050MB/s transfer speeds and the rugged housing, but with half the storage of the lead deal.

If you’re looking to upgrade the internal drive in your computer, this morning’s Sabrent Gold Box is worth a closer look. You’ll find deals on various SSDs and more starting at $120. Or you could consider taking your media server to the next level with QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS at $369.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Save, access and protect the content that matters to you with the My Passport SSD, giving you accelerated read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. Help secure your drive and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Resist drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m) with a sleek, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration-resistant.

