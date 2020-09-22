Xbox gift cards now 10% off ahead of Series S/X pre-orders + eShop deals, more

Just ahead of today’s Xbox Series S/X pre-orders, we are now tracking some great deals on Xbox and Nintendo eShop gift cards today. First up, Amazon is offering 10% off Microsoft’s Xbox gift cards. Matched at Best Buy. Ranging from $10 all the way up to $100, pricing here starts at $9 with free digital delivery. Microsoft has a wide selection of digital games on sale at just about all times to some degree along with constant digital sale events, and this is one of the only ways to knock those prices down even deeper. Head below for today’s Nintendo eShop gift card deals and more.

Amazon is also offering 10% off all denominations of Nintendo Shop gift cards from $10 right through to $100. Pricing starts at $9 with free digital delivery across the board. Much like the Xbox cards, this is an ideal way to score even deeper deals on Nintendo Switch and 3DS games via Nintendo’s digital storefront. In fact, it just launched a wide-ranging SEGA 60th Anniversary eShop sale you can take advantage of right here.

Hit up our games/apps deal hub for all of the best deals on Xbox games and be sure to swing by today’s pre-order feature to ensure you’re ready to go for today’s 11 a.m. pre-order start time. You’ll find more gift card deals below.

More gift card deals:

More on Nintendo eShop Gift Cards:

This item can be redeemed on eShop only. This item cannot be redeemed on the Wii Shop.

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop Digital Cards are redeemable only through the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Digital Card balances can be shared across Nintendo Switch, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but may only be used on a single Nintendo eShop account.

