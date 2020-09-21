In celebration of the SEGA 60th Anniversary, Nintendo has now kicked off a new eShop sale featuring Sonic and friends. Go score yourself a SEGA mini console while they are on sale right here, then come check out all of today’s fresh new digital Switch SEGA deals. From iconic Sonic titles to SEGA classics like Phantasy Star, Shinobi, Alex Kidd, and others, this is a great time to load your Switch up with SEGA’s best. You’ll also find deals on titles like Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Sonic Mania, and Valkyria Chronicles titles, among others. Head below for our top picks starting from $6 or less.

SEGA 60th Anniversary eShop Sale:

Outside of the SEGA 60th Anniversary eShop Sale, we have host of notable Nintendo Switch game deals on sale right here with Yoshi’s Crafted world leading the way. And while we are talking SEGA, be sure to check out all of the latest details on Sonic The Hedgehog movie sequel, the upcoming Astro City Mini arcade console, and the new Arcade1Up SEGA classics machine.

More details on the SEGA 60th Anniversary Sale:

9/21 at 9:00 am PT to 10/05 at 8:59 am PT: Celebrate SEGA’s 60th anniversary by experiencing Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix, the SEGA AGES series, and many more! #SEGA60 #GOSEGA…SEGA Genesis Classics: Including over 50 titles across all genres, from all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzles, old favorites and hidden gems. There is a classic title for every player to enjoy!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!