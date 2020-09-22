Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-orders officially kick-off today at various retailers. Unlike the PlayStation 5 pre-order disaster, Microsoft has left us with a neat and tidy schedule to prepare for its next-generation of gaming. Here’s to hoping Xbox Series S/X stock is in good order and the listings will stay live for more than a split second, but only time will tell now. Your best bet is to ready your favorite retailer(s) Xbox Series S/X listing for the moment it goes live to ensure you’re ready to go on day one. Head below for quick links and more details.

Microsoft confirmed the $299 and $499 price tags for Xbox Series S and Series X earlier this month as it unveiled today’s September 22, 2020 pre-order launch date. We also know pre-orders will begin today at 8 a.m PT or 11 a.m. ET in the United States (other times and regions can be found right here) at various retailers:

Again, you can find more details on Xbox Series X pre-orders in our previous schedule post. You’ll also want to head over to our comparison feature, which outlines the difference between Series S and Series X to help you figure out which model is best for you. Then score yourself a FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replica from Microsoft.

As if we needed anymore motivation, just yesterday, some 24-hours before pre-orders go live, Microsoft rocked the gaming world with one of the most exciting acquisitions in recent memory (or ever) as it welcomed the Bethesda family of game studios into the Xbox fold. That’s right, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, DOOM, the upcoming Starfield and more are all now part of Xbox. What this means for exclusivity is still unclear, but securing a new Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X pre-order just got a lot more enticing.

Xbox Series X is powered by our custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, with 12 teraflops of processing power and with compatibility in mind for four generations of games. Xbox Series X ushers in a new generation of console gaming, where hardware and software innovations enable the amazing possibilities for the future of games.

