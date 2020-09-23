Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook returns to all-time low: $179 (Save $40)

- Sep. 23rd 2020 11:12 am ET

0

Walmart is currently offering the Acer 15-inch Chromebook 315 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179 shipped. Down from $219, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is $20 under our previous mention, and matches the 2020 low. Delivering a 1080p touchscreen display, this Acer Chromebook offers 15.6-inches of screen real estate for comfortably getting work done from the couch or at a desk. Alongside 4GB of RAM, there’s also 32GB of built-in storage which can be supplemented by a microSD card slot. Up to 10-hour battery life is joined by dual USB-C and two USB-A ports to round out the notable features. You’re also getting a bundled protective sleeve with purchase, as well. Over 935 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

With your savings, picking up HooToo’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $21 is a great way to complete your setup. It’ll expand the I/O of your new Chromebook with three additional USB 3.0 ports as well as HDMI, SD readers, and more. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 2,300 customers.

Woot is currently still taking up to 28% off a selection of Chromebooks should the lead deal not be what you’re looking for. With various refurbished models from Samsung, ASUS, and Acer on sale, pricing starts at $150. Or if you’re more after an Android experience, you can still save up to 22% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A from $120.

Acer Chromebook 315 features:

The stunningly elegant Acer Chromebook 315, with its 15” screen and 10-hour battery life is the ideal replacement for a desktop. The large screen and upward facing speakers also make it perfect for watching videos and video conferencing.

