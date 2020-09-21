Samsung Galaxy Tab A Android tablets on sale from $120 (Save up to 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $179.99 shipped. Down from its usual $230 going rate, today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve seen in over 5-months and matches the 2020 low last seen in January. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A delivers a 10.1-inch Full HD display alongside built-in Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, and more. While this model comes equipped with 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot allows for up to 512GB of expansion. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We’re also currently seeing the 8-inch version of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 32GB for $119.99 at Amazon. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is good for 20% in savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This model sports much of the same Android experience as the lead deal, but in a smaller form-factor. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,600 customers. But regardless of which model you pick up, scoring Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is a great way to put your savings to use.

If you’re looking to give your smartphone an upgrade on the Android side of things, we’re currently tracking a $100 discount on Samsung’s unlocked A71 5G. This morning, it dropped to $500, delivering a 5G-ready handset at its lowest price yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Stream media with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet. Dolby Atmos technology delivers surround sound, and the Full HD display ensures a crisp, clear picture. The 32GB of internal memory provide adequate storage for music and video. This long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet has a 10-hour battery life, and microSD support provides up to 512GB of storage.

