HyperX QuadCast USB Mic drops to lowest in months at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $140)

Woot currently offers the HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $109.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Usually fetching $140 in new condition like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, is the best we’ve seen since February, and matches the second-best price to date. HyperX’s QuadCast Microphone upgrades your setup whether it’s for more crisp audio in zoom calls or Twitch streams. With a 20Hz to 20Khz frequency response range, this mic also features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. Includes a 90-day warranty. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Save even more by bringing the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone to your workstation instead. This alternative packs the same USB design, but with lower audio fidelity and lacks the built-in shock mount found above. It’ll only set you back $50 right now though, making for a more affordable upgrade.

The go hit up our PC gaming guide for even more ways to deck out your setup. Either of the $200 discounts we spotted on Razer’s Blade Pro 17 or Stealth 13 gaming laptops are ideal for budding streamings, alongside all of the other peripherals and accessories.

HyperX QuadCast USB Gaming Microphone features:

Share thoughts with this HyperX QuadCast USB condenser gaming microphone. The anti-vibration shock mount and internal pop filter improve sound quality, while the conveniently positioned gain control offers on-the-fly adjustments. This HyperX QuadCast USB condenser gaming microphone has an intuitive tap-to-mute feature to prevent audio accidents and a headphone jack for real-time monitoring.

