NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Router hits new all-time low of $480 (20% off), more from $25

B&H currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) for $479.99 shipped. Normally selling for $600, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. This is also $20 less than Amazon’s current sale price. Delivering Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, NETGEAR’s AX12 router brings up to 10.8Gb/s of overall throughput across 12 download channels to your network alongside 3,500-square feet of coverage. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports with LAN aggregation capabilities, parental controls, and dual USB 3.0 ports for connecting hard drives. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 560 customers. Head below for more deals from $25.

Other networking deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking some Google Nest WiFi deals, as well. Systems start at $160, with up to $49 in savings across the board. That’s on top of this morning’s discount on the Nest Thermostat E with extra sensor at $140. Or if none of the aforementioned deals cut it, be sure to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Router features:

NETGEAR Nighthawk tri-band AX12 Wi-Fi router provides fast Wi-Fi with up to 10.8 Gbps combined wireless speed. This powerful router supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard to provide four times increased data capacity to handle more devices on your network. 12-stream tri-band Wi-Fi enables multiple 4K/8K streaming, low-latency gaming, and new blazing-fast Internet speeds.

