Save up to $300 on Sabrent Rocket Thunderbolt 3 SSDs starting at $160

- Sep. 23rd 2020 11:50 am ET

0

Store4PC via Amazon is discounting a selection of Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Portable Solid-State Drives headlined by the QLC 4TB Rocket at $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $1,000, it just recently dropped to $830 with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a compact design, Sabrent’s portable SSD packs Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for achieving up to 2,700MB/s transfer speeds. It rocks an aluminum housing that brings some extra durability into the mix for protecting your data, not to mention out of the box connectivity with your Mac or iPad. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for other Sabrent SSD deals from $160.

Other notable Sabrent SSD deals include:

If you’d rather go with Western Digital, picking up its all-new My Passport Portable SSDs is a great way to make out for less than the Sabrent deals today. Right now, these drives have been marked down to new all-time lows starting at $108. You’re only getting USB-C speeds compared to Thunderbolt 3, but will still enjoy a portable SSD form-factor.

Sabrent Rocket 4TB SSD features:

The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 4TB is the ultimate combination of speed, performance, and versatility!  Supporting both Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Modes via a Type-C connection, this drive offers the perfect solution for all your data transfer and storage needs. The built-in Thunderbolt 3 technology enables amazing speeds of up to 2700 MB/s. The built-in USB 3.2 Technology enables speeds of up to 900 MB/s.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
