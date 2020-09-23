We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. In case you missed it, we still have a rare deal on Apple Gift Cards live along with a host of other Mac and iOS apps right here, but it’s now time to take a closer look at Wednesday’s App Store price drops. In this morning’s lineup, we are building our own solar systems, taking 3D videos, organizing our finances, and much more. Highlights include 3DPro Camera, mySolar – Build your Planets, MIDI Designer Pro 2, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: DMD Panorama: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Power Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Duck Life: Adventure: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: MIDI Designer Pro 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $15 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Sprite Pencil: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AddMe: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Patrol Road Battle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anybuffer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Theme Park: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sir Questionnaire: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $7 (Reg. $10)

