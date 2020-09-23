Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $44.50, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, more

- Sep. 23rd 2020 9:31 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! for Nintendo Switch at $44.49 with free shipping. Regularly $60, this is up to 26% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This one will have trainers exploring the iconic Kanto region with Pikachu. Using a gentle throwing motion with a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con or your Poké Ball Plus accessory will help you catch “new species of Pokémon” while preparing you for upcoming releases of New Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Unite. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Untitled Goose Game, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Final Fantasy VII, and much more. 

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers now live from $20

Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas

PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2, and PS3 games

Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more

Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer

Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
The Pokémon Company

