Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $44.50, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! for Nintendo Switch at $44.49 with free shipping. Regularly $60, this is up to 26% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This one will have trainers exploring the iconic Kanto region with Pikachu. Using a gentle throwing motion with a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con or your Poké Ball Plus accessory will help you catch “new species of Pokémon” while preparing you for upcoming releases of New Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Unite. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Untitled Goose Game, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Final Fantasy VII, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New PSN sales: Hundreds of PS4 games from $2.50
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $6
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $25 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $100)
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe $72 (Reg. $90)
- With Game Pass for PC-only
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Hellpoint Switch pre-order $35
- Also on PS4
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny pre-order $60
- PlayStation Final Fantasy Franchise Sale from $5
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 80% off
- Rockstar Publisher sale up to 65% off
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also at eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $19 (Reg. up to $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $18 (Reg. $30)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $12 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign $14.99 (Reg. $20)
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $60
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers now live from $20
Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas
PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2, and PS3 games
Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more
Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!