We are now tracking some notable price drops on the Goat Simulator games for iOS. While a number of these titles are on sale today, one standout is on the sci-fi themed edition, Goat Simulator Waste of Space. Regularly $7 on the App Store, you can now score this one for $2.99. This is matching the lowest price have tracked since 2018, outside of a brief $2 offer in August. This version leaves earth behind to take the hilarious goat-based shenanigans to space. “You no longer have to fantasize about colonizing space as a simulated goat.” Build a space colony or your own spaceship just by “headbutting people and taking their money,” or not, it’s up to you. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 gamers. Head below for more discounted goat simulations from $1.

Today’s deals on Goat Simulator games also include the original that started it all, the MMO edition, and even the GoatZ zombie simulator. That’s probably more goat action than you can handle at once, but the options are there and you can always add these games to your library while they are on sale to try them out later.

Swing by this morning’s roundup for even more discounted apps including Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Apple Knight, Cloud Outliner Pro, and much more. You can also still score this rare offer on $100 Apple Gift Cards with a $10 Target credit attached as well.

More on the Goat Simulator games:

You’ve already been through the zombie apocalypze in Goat Z and made friends with NPCs in the computed world of Goat MMO Simulator. What on earth is there left for you to do? The answer is NOTHING! That’s why we leave earth behind and travel to space! Be a space goat and build a space colony by headbutting people and taking their money. Who knows best how to spend it but a goat? Build a Command bridge training simulator, a space museum or even your very own spaceship. Shoot down asteroids and space pirates or travel to a nearby planet.

