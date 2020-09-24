It is now time to collect all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We still have the stellar Animoog at $20 off right here, but there are plenty more discounted iOS app to add to the list today. From secret agent puzzlers and everyone’s favorite goat to classic RPGs, productivity suites, and some vintage-style platformers, there’s a little bit of something for everyone today. Highlights include Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Apple Knight, Cloud Outliner Pro, Goat Simulator titles, and much more. hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Genius Sign – PDF Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Countdown – Upcoming Events: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Subwords: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech.: $5 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: DMD Panorama: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Power Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Duck Life: Adventure: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: MIDI Designer Pro 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on Agent A :

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

