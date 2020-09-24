Add Govee’s RGB LED Light Strip to a monitor or TV for just $10 (Save 28%)

Govee US via Amazon is currently offering its 9.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $9.99 Prime shipped when code O38MMN5L has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $14 going rate, today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This RGB light strip measures 9.8-feet in length and is ideal for placing behind your TV to add some ambient lighting to the home theater. It pairs with a remote that makes it easy to cycle through colors, a music-reactive mode, and USB power for plugging right into the TV itself. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard pressed to find a RGB light strip for less, let alone even one that only emits white illumination. So if you’re looking to add some ambiance to the home theater, today’s featured deal is certainly worth a closer look for the price.

But if it’s smart home lighting you’re after, we’re still tracking some Z-Wave dimmer switches and more from $30. You’ll find plenty more in our smart home guide, including August’s HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $203.50 and even more.

Govee RGB Light Strip features:

Ultra-long length makes the led strip lights a perfect decoration for 46 – 60 inch TV. 2 x 3.28ft + 2 x 1.64ft user-friendly design covers every side of your TV. Colorful lighting offers you better visual enjoyment. Remote control enables you to change TV backlight colors or brightness even 32.8ft away. Control box with only 3 buttons makes operation convenient. Tap, change, relax!

