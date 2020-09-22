Expand your Z-Wave setup with up to 25% GE, Aeotec, and more from $30

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $32.50 shipped. Down from its usual $40 price tag, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the latest version of GE’s Enbrighten light switch, this Z-Wave accessory is 20% smaller than the previous version and boasts a new QuickFit design that’s said to help get everything wired into place. It’ll be able to expand a variety of smart home ecosystems like SmartThings, and brings overhead lights into the rest of your setup. Over 700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for additional Z-Wave deals from $30.

Other notable Z-Wave deals include:

Over in our smart home guide, we’re seeing plenty of additional ways to upgrade your setup without having to spend full price. LIFX’s Siri-enabled dimmable light bulb has dropped down to a new low of $10.50 alongside HomeKit cameras and more in Anker’s latest sale. And just earlier today, Wyze unveiled a new $30 Video Doorbell alongside a smart thermostat and more.

GE Enbrighten Light Switch features:

Improved components reduced the housing depth by up to 20% compared to previous Z-Wave models and eliminated the need for heat tabs. Quick Fit enhancements are the ideal smart solution for older-style switch boxes, multi-gang configurations or any other application with limited space.

