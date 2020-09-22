Expand your Z-Wave setup with up to 25% GE, Aeotec, and more from $30

- Sep. 22nd 2020 2:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $32.50 shipped. Down from its usual $40 price tag, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the latest version of GE’s Enbrighten light switch, this Z-Wave accessory is 20% smaller than the previous version and boasts a new QuickFit design that’s said to help get everything wired into place. It’ll be able to expand a variety of smart home ecosystems like SmartThings, and brings overhead lights into the rest of your setup. Over 700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for additional Z-Wave deals from $30.

Other notable Z-Wave deals include:

Over in our smart home guide, we’re seeing plenty of additional ways to upgrade your setup without having to spend full price. LIFX’s Siri-enabled dimmable light bulb has dropped down to a new low of $10.50 alongside HomeKit cameras and more in Anker’s latest sale. And just earlier today, Wyze unveiled a new $30 Video Doorbell alongside a smart thermostat and more.

GE Enbrighten Light Switch features:

Improved components reduced the housing depth by up to 20% compared to previous Z-Wave models and eliminated the need for heat tabs. Quick Fit enhancements are the ideal smart solution for older-style switch boxes, multi-gang configurations or any other application with limited space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
GE

GE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go