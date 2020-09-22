LEGO’s Star Wars Droid Commander set falls to new low of $170, more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander for $169.99 shipped. Down from its usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first times we’ve seen this set on sale and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Stacking up to 1,177-pieces, this LEGO Star Wars set stands out from other creations with the ability to teach you or your little ones how to code. This build assembles three different droids including R2-D2 and more which pair with a Bluetooth hub, motors, and sensors to program various actions. We found that it “proves Star Wars and STEAM are a perfect fit” in our hands-on review. Head below for some additional LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today, we got a first look at the new 1,200-piece Elf Club House set that debuts as LEGO’s most recent Winter Village creation. That’s on top of the ongoing deals on various kits including the Kylo Ren Shuttle at $105. And don’t forget to check out the 1,100-piece Baby Yoda kit that was just released, either.

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander features:

Introduce creative kids to a rich LEGO brick galaxy of lovable toy droids, exciting missions and coding with the LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander educational coding toy for kids. This interactive buildable robot toy model puts your child in command of 3 app-controlled Star Wars droids: R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, each with their own personalities and skills.

