Master & Dynamic’s MW65 ANC Headphones fall to all-time low at $374 (Save 25%)

- Sep. 24th 2020 4:46 pm ET

0

Master & Dynamic’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its MW65 ANC Headphones for $374.25 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from the usual $499 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the Amazon direct pricing by $34, and marks a new all-time low. Master & Dynamic’s latest pair of over-ear headphones deliver active noise cancellation to help you block out the distracting noises when it’s time to focus. You’ll enjoy up to 24-hours of battery life aslongside memory foam earpads for a comfortable fit. Over 235 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the higher-end design, consider going with the well-reviewed TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $45 instead. Going this route still allows you to bring home a distraction-free listening experience, but without the leather or more premium audio fidelity. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers rounds out the notable features on this pair alongside up to 40-hour battery life. 

Over in our headphone guide you’ll find even more notable discounts including Sony’s new pair of WH-1000XM4 ANC cans, which just received the first discount yet at $77 off. Right now, you can score them for $273, marking a rare chance to bring home the brand’s latest headphones for less.

Master & Dynamic MW65 ANC Headphones features:

The ultimate companion for your daily listening or travels, the MW65 are our lightest over-ear headphone. Weighing only 245 grams and featuring custom 40mm Beryllium drivers and Active Noise-Cancelling technology, these headphones produce an exceptional acoustic experience.

