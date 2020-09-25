Drop $100 from Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac, returning to all-time lows

Authorized retailer PC Richard & Son is offering Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,699 shipped. Amazon just dropped to less than $1 more. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, and more. That includes a great deal on AirPods Pro, which have returned to $199 for a limited time today. You can also save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad alongside a notable discount on iPad mini 5 at $59 off.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

1080p FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

iMac, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Power cord, Lightning to USB Cable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!