Score this Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch while it’s $120 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (BU4010-05L) for $119.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked since March. This fashionable watch boasts a blue dial and stainless steel case that measures 44mm in size. A genuine leather band straps it onto your wrist and the entire timepiece is rated to resist water in depths of up to 333-feet. It’s powered by any light source and never needs a battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another stylish timepiece worth considering is the Fossil Townsman at 61% off. Much like the Citizen above, this mechanical watch doesn’t need a battery. It’s currently available for $85.50, which is a notable price to say the least.

And for those of you that would prefer something a bit smarter, be sure to check out the deal we found on TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch. Buyers stand to save $54 on a brand new Google Wear OS-powered release.

If you’re chasing sheer affordability, it’s hard to overlook the new Amazfit Band 5 at $45. This fresh release boasts a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, and more. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

Dial – Blue, Luminous Hands and Markers, Case Size (mm) – 44

Water Resistance – WR100/10Bar/333ft [Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling]

Functions -8725, 3 Hand with Analog Day/Date

Japanese-quartz Movement

Band – Leather, Strap, Buckle, Case Material – Silver-Tone, Stainless Steel

