Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB drops to new Amazon all-time low at $649 (Save $350)

- Sep. 25th 2020 1:36 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB in Just Black for $649 shipped. Down from its $999 going rate, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention, good for 35% in savings, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Google Pixel 4XL delivers an Android experience centered around a 6.3-inch OLED display that comes backed by up to 25-hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. There’s also Night Sight photography which complements the 16M and 12MP camera array alongside face unlock and the 128GB of onboard storage. Over 185 customers have left as 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details down below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is to grab Google’s official Pixel Qi charging stand alongside the handset. This first-party accessory not only refuels the Pixel 4 XL with 10W speeds, but can also turn the device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. It’ll only set you back $60, and our hands-on review has plenty of other details to check out.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $100 discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE which is now up for pre-order. So before the device even ships, you’ll be able to lock-in some notable savings. That’s on top of everything else in our Android guide right now, including all of the best apps and games for your new handset.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

$649
