We are now ready to gather all of Thursday’s best Android app deals. While much of yesterday’s best freebies are still live, including Screenshot Pro 2 and Todo Task Reminder Pro, there are even more price drops to take a look at today. We have a great price on the relaxing and unique Prune puzzler-like experience, as well as notable price drops on titles like Rusted Warfare, Bills Reminder, FolderSync Pro, Levelhead, Crashlands, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at $100 off. We also have some great ongoing offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 3 from $369 as well as its Galaxy Tab A. Chromebook deals continue today as well alongside this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and the Gold Box Anker event. In case you just missed it, Amazon just unveiled its new 2020 lineup including Echo products, Fire TV, and a new gaming service known as Luna.

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein II Switch $30, Mega Man Zero Collection $22.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Prune:

Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape, and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil. A unique digital plant for your pocket…Beautiful, minimalist art and a super clean interface—it’s just you and the trees…Originally based on an experimental tree generation script, Joel McDonald carefully crafted Prune to perfection over the course of a year. Kyle Preston joined in to add his unique musical signature and sound effects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!