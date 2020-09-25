ComiXology is ending the week by kicking off a new Marvel sale on Rocket Raccoon and Groot digital graphic novels starting at under $1. Amongst all of the discounted titles, a great place to dive in would be on Rocket Raccoon And Groot Ultimate Collection at $5.99. Down from its $15 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, beats our preivous mention by $4, and matches the all-time low on a digital copy. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s release date still up in the air, diving into this 272-page graphic novel is a great way to get a fill of the Rocket and Groot. Head below the fold for even more of our top picks from the Groot sale, as well as additional comic deals.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget that ComiXology is also still discounting a selection of Attack on Titan manga from under $1. With the final season of the series getting a release date just earlier this week, now is a better time than ever to dive into the source material and read up on the popular manga. Shop all of the deals right here.

Then go hit up our media guide for even more. Alongside this morning’s iTunes movie sale, you’ll be able to save on a selection of magazines at $5 per year in our coverage of the latest DiscountMags sale.

Rocket Raccoon And Groot Ultimate Collection synopsis:

After the Guardians of the Galaxy disbanded, Rocket Raccoon settled into a quiet life with a steady job in a mailroom. But when a killer clown made of sentient wood attacks him at work, the trigger-fingered and quick-witted hero must journey to Planet X – home of his old buddy Groot, the giant tree-creature – in search of answers! The cosmic dream team is reunited at last! Then: Mojo, bloated entertainment mogul of the Mojoverse, battles Rocket Raccoon and Groot…onstage! It’s a high-stakes campy cosmic free-for-all! Plus: get caught up on the early adventures of Rocket and Groot!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!