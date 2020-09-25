It’s Friday and that means it’s time to collect all of the best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. While we still have a host of notable Goat Simulator games on sale from $1, there are plenty more to add to the list today. This morning’s collection features price drops on titles such as Kingdom Rush Origins, Shadow Tactics, Iron Marines for Mac, Gone Home, YoWindow Weather, some freebies for the kids, and more. hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iota.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Composer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $10 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $15 (Reg. $30)

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target credit from $95

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario 3D All-Stars $52, Mafia Definitive $36.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Genius Sign – PDF Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Countdown – Upcoming Events: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Subwords: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech.: $5 (Reg. $7)

More on Kingdom Rush Origins :

Kingdom Rush: Origins is the third installment of the award-winning Kingdom Rush saga, loved by millions and earning accolades from gamers and critics around the globe. Take a trip back to the beginning, before Vez’nan ever thought to threaten the kingdom with the gem of power, and experience even more of the lightning-fast, exceptionally captivating gameplay that made the franchise a cornerstone of essential tower defense games. In this exciting prequel, command your elven army and defend mystical lands from sea serpents, evil sorcerers, and wave after wave of gnoll tribesman, all with the help of brand-spankin’ new towers, heroes, and spells to fend off every last baddie.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!