Today’s best game deals: Super Mario 3D All-Stars $52, Mafia Definitive $36.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Pro-Distributing (99% positive from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $51.99 shipped. Just recently unveiled at the beginning of this month, it still fetches $60 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This one includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and the original Super Mario Galaxy, and will only be available for sale until March 31, 2021. There’s a good chance this one could be very hard to get at some point. Get more details right here, then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, The Last of Us Remastered, No Man’s Sky Beyond, Judgment, Dark Souls: Remastered, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

