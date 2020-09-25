Today’s best game deals: Super Mario 3D All-Stars $52, Mafia Definitive $36.50, more

- Sep. 25th 2020 9:37 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Pro-Distributing (99% positive from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $51.99 shipped. Just recently unveiled at the beginning of this month, it still fetches $60 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This one includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and the original Super Mario Galaxy, and will only be available for sale until March 31, 2021. There’s a good chance this one could be very hard to get at some point. Get more details right here, then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, The Last of Us Remastered, No Man’s Sky Beyond, Judgment, Dark Souls: Remastered, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive now up for pre-order at $220

New Sonic 30th Anniversary gear from Funko Pop! + Encyclo-speed-ia book, more

Unannounced Kirby Fighters 2 game for Nintendo Switch leaks on the eShop

PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers now live from $20

Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas

PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2, and PS3 games

Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard