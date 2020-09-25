Today’s best game deals: Super Mario 3D All-Stars $52, Mafia Definitive $36.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Pro-Distributing (99% positive from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $51.99 shipped. Just recently unveiled at the beginning of this month, it still fetches $60 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This one includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and the original Super Mario Galaxy, and will only be available for sale until March 31, 2021. There’s a good chance this one could be very hard to get at some point. Get more details right here, then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, The Last of Us Remastered, No Man’s Sky Beyond, Judgment, Dark Souls: Remastered, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Big in Japan PSN sale from $4
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $6
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $27 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition $36.50 (Reg, $40)
- with code EMCDRFK28
- No Man’s Sky Beyond $20 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus Switch for $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Tomb Raider: Definitive $10 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Final Fantasy Franchise Sale from $5
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 80% off
- Rockstar Publisher sale up to 65% off
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- New FREE 2-player co-op update releases today
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe $72 (Reg. $90)
- With Game Pass for PC-only
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also at eBay
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $19 (Reg. up to $40)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign $14.99 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
