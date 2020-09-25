New $5 weekend movie sale at iTunes highlighted by action favorites, more

- Sep. 25th 2020 8:46 am ET

Apple is hitting the weekend with a fresh batch of movie deals focused on action and drama titles, although you’ll find a little bit of everything, for $5. This is on top of Thursday’s TV series sale and the other Build Your Collection promo on-going this week. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Latest $5 weekend movie sale

Apple’s new $5 weekend movie sale drops prices from the usual $10 or more price tag. Many of these films have now returned to the all-time low price, making it a great time to expand your library. As always, each of these movies will become a permanent part of your library.

Our top picks include:

Make sure to check out yesterday’s Superhero-themed TV show sale at Apple and Tuesday’s on-going Build Your Collection promo with deals from $1.

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

