iRobot is releasing its latest robotic vacuum with a more affordable price tag while also delivering some premium features from its flagship offerings. Armed with a more powerful suction system than others in is class, the new iRobot Roomba i3 packs Alexa and Assistant capabilities alongside an optional dirt disposal add-on. Head below for a closer look and all of the details.

iRobot releases new Roomba i3

With plenty of more affordable offerings having popped up recently from brands like Roborock, lately iRobot has been directing much of its focus towards the higher-end section of the robotic vacuum market. We’ve seen the flagship Roomba i7+ and then the more recent s9+ enter at higher and higher prices, turning away customers who aren’t ready to drop upwards of $1,300 on a premium robotic vacuum.

Now iRobot is back with its latest release that targets a much lower price point than many of its most recent debuts. The new iRobot Roomba i3 stands out from the brand’s other models with a $399 starting price tag.

Pricing aside, there isn’t too much that can be considered revolutionary, but the feature set is certainly notable. It boasts a similar Power-Lifting Suction system as the i7, which is said to be 10-times as powerful as previous models of this caliber and packs four layers of allergen blocking material to “trap 99 percent of pollen and mold.” You’re also looking at both Alexa and Assistant support, alongside IFTTT integration and intelligent mapping technology.

There’s also the iRobot Roomba i3+ version of the robotic vacuum that includes one of the brand’s Automatic Dirt Disposal units. These have become increasingly popular amongst all the robotic vacuum brands, and now there’s a more affordable option from iRobot. The disposal add-on makes it so you won’t have to empty out the vacuum as frequently, with all of the contents being sucked into a larger bin for collection later.

Now available for purchase

The iRobot Roomba i3 enters with a $399 price tag, while the i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal bumps up the price to $600. Both are currently available for purchase at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even with all of the competition out there in the robotic vacuum space, iRobot has still managed to maintain its seat on the throne when it comes to performance. There are certainly better values out there, but Roomba has time and time again shown they pack a more capable suction system than the competition. That makes the new iRobot Roomba i3 an even more compelling release considering its price point.

Whether or not the iRobot Roomba i3 is the right call really comes down to which feature sets matter more. If it’s a reliable autonomous vacuum, iRobot shouldn’t be overlooked. But for those after better smart home support or laser-guided mapping, other options out there are worth the time.

