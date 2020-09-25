Samsung Galaxy Book Flex returns to Amazon all-time low at $150 off

- Sep. 25th 2020 11:56 am ET

$150 off
0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Flex i7 1.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Also available at Samsung. Down from the usual $1,350 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and matches the all-time low. This is also still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen. Centered around a 13.3-inch touchscreen QLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex delivers a 2-in-1 design backed by an aluminum housing and 20-hour battery life. You’ll find new perks like Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as Wireless PowerShare for refueling your Galaxy handset. Samsung completes the package with two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a USB-C slot and S-Pen support for taking notes and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’d rather take advantage of Chrome OS for your next workstation upgrade, going with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 256GB will let you pocket an extra $250 in savings. The main trade-offs here are that you’ll be ditching the 2-in-1 design, alongside the 20-hour battery life and some of the other higher-end features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Of for those after an Android tablet, you can still save up to 22% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The deals from earlier in the week are still live and starting from $120. Then go swing by our Android guide for even more deals today.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex features:

Take the magic of QLED and move to the world of computing with the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Book Flex. Experience virtually 100% Color Volume1 which stays vibrant even in direct sunlight. The ultra-slim design and Royal Blue aluminum finish seamlessly converts from laptop to tablet in seconds and its backlit keyboard is perfect for late-night projects. Enjoy minimal lag and 512GB of storage thanks to the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$150 off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Samsung

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go