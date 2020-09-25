Samsung Galaxy Book Flex returns to Amazon all-time low at $150 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Flex i7 1.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Also available at Samsung. Down from the usual $1,350 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and matches the all-time low. This is also still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen. Centered around a 13.3-inch touchscreen QLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex delivers a 2-in-1 design backed by an aluminum housing and 20-hour battery life. You’ll find new perks like Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as Wireless PowerShare for refueling your Galaxy handset. Samsung completes the package with two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a USB-C slot and S-Pen support for taking notes and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’d rather take advantage of Chrome OS for your next workstation upgrade, going with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 256GB will let you pocket an extra $250 in savings. The main trade-offs here are that you’ll be ditching the 2-in-1 design, alongside the 20-hour battery life and some of the other higher-end features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Of for those after an Android tablet, you can still save up to 22% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The deals from earlier in the week are still live and starting from $120. Then go swing by our Android guide for even more deals today.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex features:

Take the magic of QLED and move to the world of computing with the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Book Flex. Experience virtually 100% Color Volume1 which stays vibrant even in direct sunlight. The ultra-slim design and Royal Blue aluminum finish seamlessly converts from laptop to tablet in seconds and its backlit keyboard is perfect for late-night projects. Enjoy minimal lag and 512GB of storage thanks to the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

