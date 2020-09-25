Clean up your dirty outdoor spaces with the $76 Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer

- Sep. 25th 2020 10:03 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2000PSI Electric 1.65-GPM 14.5A Pressure Washer for $76.16 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $100 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen it around $90. With cooler weather rolling in, now is the time to start thinking about cleaning up your outdoor space. This model pushes 1.65-GPM and 2000PSI, which should be enough juice to handle basic cleanings around your property, such as sidewalks and the like. It comes with an adjustable spray wand, so you can apply the appropriate amount of pressure to match your task. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $21 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. That includes Home Depot’s 1-day sale on solar panels and more, which takes up to 40% off top-rated brands like Nature Power and more.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • Powerful: 14. 5-Amp motor generates up to 2000 psi max/1. 65 GPM to demolish every last bit of dirt, gunk, grease and grime.
  • Tss (total stop system) technology: automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.
  • Adjustable pressure: adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle easily controls water pressure to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks. Maximum internal pressure rating per CSA test standards is 2000 psi. Under typical load, working pressure is 1450 psi.
  • Detergent tank: fill the 33.8 fl oz. Onboard tank with your detergent of choice for maximum cleaning power.Water inlet pressure (Max): 0.7 mpa

