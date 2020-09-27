Refresh your cookware with Cuisinart’s stainless steel set at $100 (Save 38%)

Sep. 27th 2020

$160 $100
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is currently offering the Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $160, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings and marks a new 2020 low. This 8-piece kitchen set from Cuisinart updates all of the cookware in your setup with a stainless steel build. Include here, you’ll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, 4-quart saucepan, and 6-quart stock pot all with covers alongside both an 8-and 10-inch skillet. If you’ve been thinking it’s time to refresh your cooking kit, now is the perfect time with today’s sale price. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. More below.

If you only want to refresh a specfic piece of cookware in yout setup, going with Cuisinart 10-inch skillet means you can make out for less at $40. Or even the brand’s MultiClad Pro sauce pan at $30 instead. In either case, you’re getting the same stainless steel build as mentioned above, but won’t have to commit to a full set.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set features:

The kitchens of France were the inspiration behind the elegant Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Collection. Classic Cookware set features 18/10 stainless steel and pure aluminum encapsulated in the base for fast and even heating. Solid stainless steel riveted handle stays cool on the stovetop. Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring

