LG’s 32-inch 1440p Monitor upgrades your workspace at a low of $260 (Save $40)

Amazon is currently offering the LG 32QN600-B 32-inch 1440p Monitor for $259.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently a new all-time low. LG’s 32-inch monitor delivers a 1440p panel with 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum. That’s on top of HDR 10 support, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and adjustable stand. You’ll also find two HDMI inputs for connecting with your machine. Over 405 customers have left 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the included stand isn’t going to cut it for your desk setup, using some of your savings on this well-reviewed VESA monitor arm at $30 is a good idea. Not only will it help elevate the display to avoid neck pain and the like, but it’ll also free up desk space and offer even more adjustability over what’s included out of the box. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a $350 discount on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor, which has returned to its all-time low. That’s on top of other monitor from $135. Find even more deals in our PC gaming guide.

LG 32QN600-B 32-inch 1440p Monitor features:

The LG 32QN600-B 32″ 16:9 HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor is well suited for entertainment thanks to its large 32″ screen size and HDR10 content support. Its 2560 x 1440 resolution offers crisp, clear details while its IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel provides users with vivid colors and wide 178° viewing angles. Combined with a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 350 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 1.07 billion colors, HDR10 movies and games will feel even more immersive.

