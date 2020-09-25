Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor returns to low at $350 off, more from $135

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,700 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a curved display to your battlestation with 49-inches of screen real estate. It packs a 1400p resolution alongside 1ms response time, both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and a QLED panel. There’s also Infinity Core Lighting to add some extra flare to your setup on top of the DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Over at Dell, we’re currently tracking its 24-inch 1080pS2421HN Monitor for $134.99 shipped. Typically fetching $190, today’s offer saves you 29% and marks a new all-time low. This monitor delivers a 1080p resolution with a 24-inch frameless design. It’s not quite as premium as the featured monitor, but will still provide plenty of extra screen real estate. There’s also dual HDMI inputs. As one of Dell’s newer releases, reviews are still coming in. Though other Dell monitors are highly-rated.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor features:

Game to your full potential with this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor. The 1 ms response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting for sharp details, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology eliminate input lag for fast-paced gameplay. This Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor has Infinity Core Lighting to complement your gaming setup, and QLED technology ensures accurate color reproduction for immersive viewing.

