Amazon has Pickleball sets and accessories on sale today from $12 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pickleball Home (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering 20% off Pickleball sets and accessories. One standout here is the niupipo Pickleball Set for $42.39 shipped. Regularly closer to $55 or so, today’s offer is slightly more than 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This set includes a pair of “wide body” fiberglass Pickleball paddles, four balls, and a carrying bag for it all. The paddles feature a polypropylen-honeycomb composition that is both “quieter and provides more power.” The paddles also have perforated, sweat absorbent, and cushioned pads for a better grip. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Pickleball sale for additional deals from just under $12. You’ll find single rackets as well as graphite paddles and even some accessories. While the warmer months are mostly behind his now, you’ll also see some indoor balls to stay active and take game indoors this winter. Although this 6-pack of indoor and outdoor balls is slightly less expensive than the option featured in the Gold Box.

While we are talking about staying active, Foot Locker is now offering notable deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and much more. Plus, you’ll find even more activewear on sale right here. Not to mention these Sony wireless headphone deals and this ongoing AirPods offer.

More on the niupipo Pickleball Paddles set:

Niupipo pickleball paddles are produced in accordance with USAPA standards. Widebody pickleball paddles shape with 4-4/5” (4.8) grip length and 4-1/2” (4.5) grip circumference. Paddle Face Dimensions: 10.63″ L x 7.87″ W x 0.59″ H Lightweight pickleball paddle 8oz. Niupipo pickleball racket can withstand any challenges on the court. Having a high-quality Fiberglass pickleball paddle can completely transform your game!

