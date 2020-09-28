Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds return to $178 ($50 off), more from $148

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $178 shipped. Also at B&H. Down from its $228 going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date and comes within $8 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering a true wireless design with “industry leading” noise canceling, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds pack upwards of 24-hours of battery life per charge. Plus when you’re in a bind, just a few minutes on the charger equates to an hour and a half of listening. Other notable features like touchpad controls, and adaptive sound control make these a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 5,700 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers Sony’s WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $148 shipped in multiple color options. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low. Standout features here include up to 18-hours of playback with the charging case, an IP55 water-resistance rating, and built-in passive noise cancellation. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

We’re also still tracking a new low on the AirPods Pro at $187.50 for Verizon customers, dropping the price from its usual $249 going rate. There’s also plenty of other discounts over in our headphones guide to consider, as well.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

