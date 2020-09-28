Prime members get a 1-yr. Audible Plus sub with 12-credits at $99.50 ($50 off)

After announcing the dates for Prime Day earlier today, Amazon is celebrating its upcoming sale with some early deals, like $50 off a year of Audible. Right now, Prime members can score a 12-month subscription to Audible, including Audible Plus, for $99.50. This is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked on Audible since the introduction of Audible Plus and is a match for what we normally see it offered for. With your 12-months of Audible, you’ll receive 12 credits to spend all at once, or over the year, depending on which you prefer. Of course, you’ll have access to the full Audible Plus library, and the normal “Easy Exchange” policy that the online audiobook store is known for. Learn more about Audible Plus here.

Looking for the best way to spend your $50 in savings? The refurbished Echo Dot is a fantastic way to enjoy your new audiobooks as well as take advantage of the wider Amazon Alexa ecosystem. It’s on sale for $35 right now, though Prime members can score two for $40 through an early Prime Day promotion going on right now.

Do you enjoy reading a good book? Well, Kindle Unlimited is 50% off right now. This subscription service offers you millions of books to read with no limits for just $30 during this sale, giving you six months of enjoyment at one low cost.

Premium Plus members get credit(s) good for any titles in our premium selection (1 credit = 1 title.) Premium Plus members get access to exclusive sales as well as 30% off all additional premium selection purchases. All members can listen all they want to thousands of included audiobooks, podcasts, originals, and more in the Plus Catalog. *Number of credits vary based on your membership plan. Credits expire after one year.

