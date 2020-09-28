Kindle Unlimited is 50% off as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals

Amazon announced its dates for Prime Day this morning and is celebrating the upcoming sale with a few early deals. Prime members can get 6-months of Kindle Unlimited for $29.97. As a comparison, this service typically goes for $10 per month, equating a $60 value for today’s promotion. This is just under our previous Prime-only mention earlier this year. Kindle Unlimited includes access to over 1-million titles, new magazines, and a vast library of audiobooks. With fall on the horizon and more of us stuck inside, now is a great time to load up your Kindle and catch up on some reading.

Top off your new Kindle Unlimited subscription with this month’s Amazon First Reads. Prime members can choose one title for FREE from a selection of books recently-released. Your pick will become a permanent addition to your library. Each listing typically goes for $6. If more than one catches your eye, you can enjoy a discounted price of $2 on each additional book. Additional details can be found on this page.

Prime Day is slated for October 13-14 with a host of rotating deals and more over the 48-hour event. As part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, those with a membership can save on Fire TV Recast and Echo Dot, in addition to today’s lead deal.

Additional Kindle Unlimited details:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

