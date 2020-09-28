Fitbit’s Alta HR is more affordable than ever at $65.50 (New low, save 45%)

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker for $65.40 shipped when selecting 1 Count from the on-page dropdown menu. Down from its $115 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats the previous price cut from January by $7, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Those looking for an affordable way to track exercise and other fitness stats are bound to enjoy Fitbit Alta HR. It delivers up to 7-day battery life while monitoring heart rate, steps, and more. There’s also a built-in OLED display for showcasing the time, info about your fitness levels for the day, and notifications from your smartphone. Over 12,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

If the included black band isn’t exactly your style, Amazon has a variety of other compatible straps available from under $7. With everything from other sport bands in various colors to some more rugged or stylish offerings, there are plenty of ways to outfit your new fitness tracker with a new look.

Those who would rather just go with a smartwatch are also in luck, as earlier today we spotted a discount on the Skagen Wear OS Falster 2 Smartwatch at $99. That’s on top of all of the other offers in our guide right here, including TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch at $255 and more.

Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker features:

Keep track of your heartbeat, daily steps and more with this versatile Fitbit Alta HR fitness wristband. This sophisticated fitness tracker sits on your wrist, where it reminds you to stay active and automatically logs your workout routine via SmartTrack technology. Connect this large black Fitbit Alta HR fitness wristband to your smart device to monitor your daily habits.

