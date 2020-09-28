Bring Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 Smartwatch to your wrist for $99 (Save 23%)

- Sep. 28th 2020 10:02 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $99 shipped. Down from its $129 going rate, other models still sell for over $180 at Amazon with today’s price cut taking 23% off the going rate and matching the all-time low. This Wear OS-powered smartwatch brings a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display to your wrist complete with a whole host of fitness tracking prowess. Highlights include built-in heart rate monitoring alongside activity tracking and more. The stainless steel case pairs with a Milanese-style band and delivers a swim-proof form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to work from the lead deal would be taking advantage of the interchangeable band system offered by Skagen’s smartwatch. So if you want to mix up the style of the mesh band found above, Amazon has a variety of offerings to choose from starting at $21.

The wearable discounts don’t end there, as right now we’re also still tracking the first price cut on TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch at $255. That’s on top of new lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $369 and even some discounted Garmin Star Wars Smartwatches starting at $325.

Skagen Connected Falster 2 features:

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80 percent in under an hour

