LEGO's 2020 Advent Calendars return to all-time lows + more kits from $16

- Sep. 28th 2020 3:32 pm ET

Amazon is currently discounting all of LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars starting at $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Walmart. Our top pick is the Star Wars Advent Calendar at $29.97. Down from its $40 going rate direct from LEGO right now, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Advent Calendars from LEGO are an annual tradition at this point and this year’s delivers an assortment of 24 creations from a galaxy far, far away. You’ll get various Star Wars minifigures decked out in festive apparel and more, as well as microscale starfighters and other models. For a better idea of what to expect, dive into our review of last year’s kits. You’ll also be able to save on the Harry Potter, City, and Friends versions. Head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon:

If the featured Advent Calendars aren’t enough to get you in the holiday spirit, LEGO just unveiled its latest Winter Village kit in the form of a new 1,200-piece Elf Club House set. We also just took a hands-on look at the recent 501st Clone Battle Pack, and you’ll find even more in our LEGO guide right here.

More on the LEGO Star Wars 2020 Advent Calendar:

Kids can wake up to a gift every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75279) holiday building set. Behind each of the 24 doors is a Star Wars LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable starship, vehicle or location. Also, look out for a code to unlock Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game content.

