With the summer now behind us, LEGO is turning its attention to the upcoming holiday season to debut its most recent kit. As an expansion of the beloved Creator Winter Village theme, we’re now getting a nearly 1,200-piece Elf Club House as this year’s new festive kit. Complete with plenty of minifigures, presents, and more, you’ll want to head below for all the details on the LEGO Elf Club House.

LEGO debuts this year’s Creator Winter Village set

LEGO first began preparing for the holiday season by unveiling its latest collection of Advent Calendars earlier this year. Now it’s turning to one of the more eagerly-awaited unveils each year — its latest Creator Winter Village set. Each year, we get another new winter-inspired set, with past kits assembling a Fire Station, Holiday Train, and most recently, a Gingerbread house.

Now for its latest, LEGO has unwrapped the new Elf Club House, a 1,197-piece creation packed with the kind of festive charm that fans have come to expect. Measuring over 8.5 inches tall, the creation assembles a house with a snow-covered roof and brick-built chimney. While you’re not looking at a full exterior, the back of the set has a cutaway to reveal the interior.

Around back, there are two main stories, with the first floor stacking up to a little room with a desk and chairs. Up top, you’ll find a triple bunk bed for the elves to rest and some other furnishing. The chimney rounds out the notable inclusions here and has as stocking hanging on from it to really drive home the holiday season aesthetic.

And because we’re talking about an Elf Club House, LEGO has included quite a few of Santa’s helpers with this set. In total, you’re looking at four elf minifigures. Plus, there’s also a LEGO reindeer alongside plenty of other festive accessories ranging from a Christmas tree to toys, wrapped presents, and even a sleigh.

Launching on September 23

This year’s festive LEGO set for the winter holiday will be available starting tomorrow, September 23 for VIP members. It’ll go live to the general public on October 1. The new LEGO Elf Club House enters with a $99.99 price tag, which is in line with the annual holiday builds from past years.

9to5Toys’ Take

This year’s Creator Winter Village set certainly does not disappoint, and I think the return to something a little more City-friendly will definitely be a big plus for some. The Gingerbread House last year was a solid kit, but the departure from something that can fit in with the rest of the lineup wasn’t beloved by all. So the new LEGO Elf Club House is definitely looking like more of a must-have by comparison.

Not to mention, all of the other details packed in here. The design from the front looks spectacular and will easily earn its spot on the display among the rest of your holiday decor. The part count and price isn’t bad either, delivering pretty solid value all things considered.

In the meantime before this set launches, be sure to check out the new LEGO Star Wars, Harry Potter, and other new Advent Calendars for other ways to get in on the brick-built festive action.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!