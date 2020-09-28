MacBook Air/Pro deals from $560 in today’s Woot blowout (Cert. Refurb)

- Sep. 28th 2020 7:03 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of certified refurbished Apple MacBooks from $559.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s latest MacBook Air at $899.99. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $999 and today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Another standout is Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro at $1,559.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for over $2,000. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on MacBooks. Don’t miss Woot’s other big promotion today on iPhones and Apple Watches, as well.

Apple MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • OS: macOS Sierra (10.12)

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
