MacBook Air/Pro deals from $560 in today’s Woot blowout (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of certified refurbished Apple MacBooks from $559.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s latest MacBook Air at $899.99. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $999 and today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Another standout is Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro at $1,559.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for over $2,000. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on MacBooks. Don’t miss Woot’s other big promotion today on iPhones and Apple Watches, as well.

Apple MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS: macOS Sierra (10.12)

