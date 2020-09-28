Sphero’s BOLT Coding Robot hits best price this year at $120.50 (Save 20%)

- Sep. 28th 2020 11:23 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Sphero BOLT App-enabled Coding Robot for $120.50 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale in months, and marks a new 2020 low. Sphero’s BOLT is a unique way to teach yourself or the kids how to code with its RC functionality and built-in LED matrix. It pairs with a companion iOS or Android app that delivers the ability to fully program the bot with either a drag-and-drop interface or even Javascript. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 435 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Those who want to enjoy the coding experience that Sphero brings to the table with its BOLT in a more affordable package will want to check out its Mini robot instead. This more compact release from Sphero delivers the same app-control and other programming functionality but with a $47 price tag. Not to mention, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,600 customers. 

Right now, we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on LEGO’s Star Wars Droid Commander. Having fallen to a new all-time low, you can currently score it for $170. Or just go swing by our roundup of favorite coding kits for some other suggestions from brands like Kano, littleBits, and more.

Sphero BOLT features:

Play interactive games with this app-enabled Sphero BOLT robot. The durable 73mm sphere is scratch-resistant, so it always looks nice, and it’s sealed to protect the electronic matrix, light sensor and infrared sensor. Inductive charging powers this Sphero BOLT robot, so there’s no need to open the case or replace batteries.

