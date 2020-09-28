Bring TP-Link’s Edison-style light bulb to your Alexa setup at $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart A19 Filament LED Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching up to $20, it just recently dropped from $17 with today’s offer saving you upwards of 25% and matching the all-time low. Sporting a unique see-through design, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb stands out from your average smart light by showcasing the filament inside. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 270 customers. Head below for more.

At $15, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another filament smart light bulb for less at Amazon. But if that’s not a dealbreaker for your next smart home upgrade, going with TP-Link’s Dimmable Smart Light Bulb at $14 will let you make out for less. It sports identical Alexa and Assistant control, but you won’t get the more unique design found above.

The smart home deals don’t end there, as earlier this morning we spotted a series of HomeKit accessories on sale from $15. That’s on top of a new all-time low on Anker’s Smart Lock Touch at $160 and everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide right here.

TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart Bulb features:

Turn up the brightness to liven up the party or dim the lights for a romantic evening. The 40W (400 lumen) Kasa LED filament bulb lets you set the mood with a vintage aesthetic infused with modern technology, all from your smart phone. LED bulb that looks just like a classical incandescent Edison bulb while still carrying all the energy efficiency of LED.

