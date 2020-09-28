Fresh Anker deals from $11: Smart Lock Touch $160, USB-C/Lightning cables, more

A new selection of Anker deals at Amazon this morning is headlined by the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $159.99 when promo code PREPD15999 is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $250, today’s deal marks the best offer we’ve tracked to date and $30 under our previous mention. eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch delivers an all-in-one solution to bring your front door into the 21st century. Aside from its sleek design, notable features here include a myriad of ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, touchscreen 4-digit codes, via the app, or even a physical key. It’s safe to say that eufy checked all the boxes here. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Anker deals down below.

Other notable deals include:

In case you missed it this morning, Amazon officially announced Prime Day 2020. Anker is slated to be one of many manufacturers offering notable sales across the 2-day event. You can get all the details in our coverage of this morning’s announcement right here.

eufy Security Smart Lock features:

Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. It’s faster than fumbling for your keys. (Does NOT support Wi-Fi connectivity or remotely control.) Open in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock via the eufy Security app with Bluetooth, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

