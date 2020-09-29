ComiXology today is kicking off its latest sale, this time discounting a selection of Marvel’s Civil War II graphic novels and single issue reads from under $1. One standout is on the self-titled Civil War II at $5.99. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer saves you 60% and matches the all-time low on a digital copy. This 315-page graphic novel is a must-read for fans of the MCU, especially those eager to see what happens when the Inhumans finally join the franchise next year. It’s a follow-up to the iconic clash of superhero titans in the original Marvel Civil War, but with newer faces like Captain Marvel this time around. Head below for all of our other highlights from the Civil War II sale and more.

Other top picks include:

The Marvel deals don’t stop there today at ComiXology though, as we’re tracking a series of Green Goblin reads from $1 today, as well. As arguably the most iconic Spider-Man villain of all-time, this sale is a great way to read up on the infamous character’s tenure terrorizing the residents of New York city and beyond. Shop all of the deals right here.

While there are plenty of other reads available in our ComiXology guide here, the media deals keep flowing with a notable offer on Marvel’s Avengers Game Art Hardcover Book, which is down to a low of $31. That’s on top of 1-year Economist magazine subscriptions marked down to $48.

Civil War II features:

When a new Inhuman emerges with the ability to profile the future, the Marvel Universe will be rocked to its core! While Captain Marvel harnesses Ulysses’ powers to prevent crime, Iron Man is violently opposed to the implications. As Tony Stark takes matters (and the law) into his own hands and declares war on the Inhumans, others are willing to fight — and even die — to stop him. And when one of the biggest heroes of all falls, the resulting trial of the century stokes the fire. Friendships crumble, teams are torn apart and the conflict goes galactic — but when the truth about Ulysses’ visions is revealed, all bets are off in one of the biggest battles in Marvel history!

