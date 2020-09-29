Marvel’s Avengers Game Art Hardcover Book hits Amazon low at $31 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Marvel’s Avengers Art of the Game Hardcover Book for $30.79 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s offer is 23% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It still fetches the full $40 from Penguin books and over at Barnes & Noble. This is a 192-page hardcover coffee table-style book detailing the art and development process on the Marvel’s Avengers game. “In a future with Super Heroes outlawed and the Avengers disbanded, a young Kamala Khan must reassemble the Avengers to stop AIM.” It features exclusive concept sketches, character art, storyboards, and rendered scenes, among other things. While ratings are thin on this one, other Titan game books, like Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game, carry solid reviews. More details below.

If you’re more interested in the MCU or the comic side of Marvel, you might prefer the Marvel Encyclopedia hardcover at $22. This one focuses more on the source material for the MCU including “essential facts about Marvel Comics’ timeless heroes and villains—from Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man to Thanos, Loki, and Kingpin—with an introduction by the legendary Stan Lee.” It is rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers as well. Head over to our ComiXology deal hub for Marvel reads from $1.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Avengers PS5/Xbox Series S/X upgrades as well as the latest details on Spider-Man Miles Morales. You’ll also want to check out LEGO latest Marvel kits headlined by the 1,200-piece Avengers Helicarrier and the LEGO Marvel mosaics while you’re at it.

More on the Marvel’s Avengers Game Art Book :

Delve into the world of Marvel’s Avengers in this extraordinary collection of art. Packed with concept art, final designs, storyboards, and artist commentary. Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams. In a future with Super Heroes outlawed and the Avengers disbanded, a young Kamala Khan must reassemble the Avengers to stop AIM.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!