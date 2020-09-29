Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock expands your Alexa setup for $171.50 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $171.43 shipped in Satin Nickel. Down from its $229 going rate that you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and is the second-best price to date. For comparison, other styles just dropped to $198 at Amazon. Kwikset’s latest smart lock secures your front door with a touchscreen design that can be unlocked with one of up to 250 customized pin codes. On top of smartphone control, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa or Assistant while still using an old school key if necessary, as well. Rated 4/5 stars from over 575 customers.

Those who don’t mind ditching the Wi-Fi connectivity for Bluetooth can bring home the Kwikset Premis Smart Lock at $160 instead. This alternative sports a similar touchscreen design, but brings HomeKit into the mix. But as mentioned, you’ll miss out on the native out of home control and other features included on the lead deal thanks to Wi-Fi support.

This morning’s up to 20% off Echo speaker pre-order deals are also joined by a collection of other discounts over in our smart home guide. Right now, TP-Link’s Edison-style smart light bulb has been marked down to $15 alongside a price cut on Anker’s Smart Lock Touch at $160 and more.

Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

HALO Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a keyless entry electronic deadbolt featuring SmartKey that allows you to control the lock from anywhere there’s an internet connection–no smart hub or bridge required! Using the Kwikset App, you can lock/unlock the deadbolt, program up to 250 user access codes, and receive notifications of your lock’s use. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the keypad or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!