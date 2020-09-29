Save 42% on Monoprice’s Sit-Stand Desk Converter at a new low of $112

Amazon is currently offering the Monoprice Sit-Stand Desk Converter for $112.16 shipped. Having dropped from $190, today’s offer is 20% below the sale price at Monoprice right now and marks a new all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter features a gas spring design that allows it to easily convert between a 4-inch height all the way up to 20-inch configuration. It can support up to 33-pounds of gear and sports an integrated keyboard tray to keep your setup organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make some improvements to your desk setup, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $32. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with more than enough cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,200 customers.

While you’re upgrading the workspace, be sure to hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more discounted gear. Right now, the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad has returned to $130 on top of this morning’s 25% discount on the WD 1TB My Passport USB-C SSD at a new all-time low of $150.

Monoprice Sit-Stand Desk Converter features:

This sit-stand desk converter brings ergonomic height-adjustability to any regular desk or cubicle workstation. Enjoy the health and productivity boost from changing positions throughout the workday. Easily change from a sitting to a standing position with a single lifting motion and with a little help from the converter’s gas spring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!